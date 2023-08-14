The Margaritaville Resort in Times Square.
Finance  ·  Distress
New York City

Margaritaville Times Square Hotel Owner Files Second Bankruptcy Motion

By Brian Pascus
Mitch Sinberg, senior managing director of Berkadia, at his Boca Raton office.
Finance  ·  Features
Florida

Florida’s Favorite Lender

By Brian Pascus
Premium
The WeWork logo is displayed outside of a shared commercial office space building in Los Angeles
Features
National

Sunday Summary: WeTrouble

By The Editors