Ice Cream Shop Caffé Panna Opening Second NYC Location in Greenpoint

Greenpoint, Brooklyn is gearing up to say “benvenuto” to a new ice cream shop.

Caffè Panna signed a 4,700-square-foot lease to open its second New York City location at 34 Norman Avenue in the North Brooklyn neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

The only other location for the Italian-style ice cream brand, founded by Hallie Meyer, is at 77 Irving Place near Union Square with an opening date for the new storefront sometime in the spring of 2024, according to the tenant broker, Brand Urban.

Brand Urban did not disclose the length of the lease, but said the asking rent was $85 per square foot.

“The cult-following behind Caffè Panna has been absolutely phenomenal, and we cannot wait to see the customers’ reaction to the Brooklyn location, which will be an evolution of the Caffè Panna offering that exists in their Gramercy home,” Taryn Brandes of Brand Urban, who represented the tenant alongside Alex Yanoff, said in a statement. “This is a major step forward in the company’s strategic growth.”

Evan Clements, Austin Knief and Amanda Keller of Atlantic Retail negotiated on behalf of the landlord, listed as Orin Portnoy in property records.

“Caffè Panna is sure to increase both local and visitor foot traffic to this already vibrant pocket of Greenpoint and will only help attract more high-quality tenants as we lease up the remaining space in the building,” Clements said in a statement.

The storefront at 34 Norman Avenue at the corner of Norman and Dobbin streets was previously an industrial building that has been converted into about 9,000 square feet of retail and is near restaurants Rule of Thirds, Chez Ma Tante, Acre and Nura.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.