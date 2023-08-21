Gparency Rolls Out New Limited Partner CRE Program

Commercial brokerage company Gparency has launched a new platform for tracking deal activity, geared toward limited partners (LPs), Commercial Observer can first report.

The firm, which was formed in late 2021 by Eastern Union founder and former CEO Ira Zlotowitz, has debuted its new LP Investment Tracker program aimed at enhancing how this investor class receives information on deal activity and investment returns.

Zlotowitz said LPs have previously relied on “outdated methods” like spreadsheets to manage their commercial real estate portfolios.

“We realized there was no centralized tool for an LPs to read a ledger of their investments and what the returns are, and this is all overlaid within the regular Gparency property card and map marketplace,” Zlotowitz told CO. “There was previously no system in the market that was LP- centric like this.”

The new offering includes a dashboard where users create digital ledgers that enable them to organize and access their investment data, with free access for up to 25 deals at a time before paid service begins. It provides real-time alerts for missing payments in addition to features that calculate average cash-on-cash and internal rate of returns.

The paid offering $100 for 100 listings with the top five lenders included for each deal and $500 for an unlimited pipeline.

The launch of LP Investment Tracker comes nearly a year after Gparency debuted its Digital Marketplace software geared toward the general partner audience with access to listing and financing options for property acquisitions utilizing Google Maps.

After more than two decades at Eastern Union, Zlotowitz launched Gparency in November 2021 with the goal of enabling developers to work directly with banks without the need for a broker. The creation of Gparency coincided with linking up with Customers Bank as a strategic partner. The company now has 3,000 lenders on its platform.

“For the last two years I was focused on the fixed fee brokerage side of the brokerage business, and now my technology is working,” he said. “We are disrupting our industry with data and tools in a freemium model.”

