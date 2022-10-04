Commercial mortgage brokerage GPARENCY has debuted Digital Marketplace, software that provides free access to listings and financing options for property acquisitions, Commercial Observer can first report.

“The goal is to build Zillow for commercial real estate,” said Ira Zlotowitz, founder and CEO of GPARENCY. “We’re solving what we call the first-mile (problem). People come here to see what’s for sale first thing in the morning.”

The program features interactive maps, market information and details that include asking prices, property sizes and proximity to local populations. Data get aggregated directly from listing brokers across the nation with the search engine heft of Google Maps. The site currently features listings from over 650 individual brokerages.

“It is 100 percent complimentary to have access to listings, data of it, and its location on the Google map,” said Zlotowitz. “But, if you decide to become a member, we have a team that’s going to update the listing price for you. Also our members get to use us as mortgage brokers.”

The new platform currently offers information on more than 16,000 active listings of off- and on-market properties available for purchase. Moreover, it has been growing its active data by 1,000 new listings every week, with the goal of increasing listing data to more than 50,000 in the near future, according to a release.

“It is an indispensable tool for anyone looking to acquire commercial property or simply curious about availabilities across the country,” Ben Schweitzer, co-founder and chief product officer of GPARENCY, said in a statement. The software was developed by a team led by Schweitzer and Abrar Qureshi, the chief technology officer and partner at the firm.

