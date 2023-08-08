Floor & Décor Lays Groundwork for New Baltimore Location

Floor & Décor, a retailer specializing in hard-surface flooring, has picked Glen Burnie, Md., as the site for its second location in the greater Baltimore region.

The Atlanta-based company, which operates more than 200 warehouse stores and five design studios across 36 states, has inked a ground lease at Glen Burnie Crossing, a 157,890-square-foot, eight-building business park owned and developed by St. John Properties.

Floor & Decor will occupy 75 Dover Road, with construction expected to begin on the build-to-suit project later this year. Two additional buildings are currently under construction and scheduled to be completed in June 2024, while six other buildings are presently open.

It’s unclear how large it will be at this time, though the prototypical Floor & Decor building size is in the 75,000 to 80,000 square foot range. The warehouse store and design center will open with a team of approximately 50 associates.

“As we are a long-term holder of commercial properties, this ground lease allows St. John Properties to maintain ownership, while Floor & Decor develops their own site and prototype building to meet its specific real estate requirements,” Bill Holzman, St. John Properties’ vice president of retail leasing, said in a prepared statement.

Glen Burnie Crossing is located at the intersection of Ritchie Highway and Dover Road, where more than 55,000 vehicles pass the site daily, and nearly 80,000 consumers reside within a three-mile radius, according to St. John Properties.

Floor & Decor opened its first Baltimore-area store in Baltimore County’s Parkville community last year, and has additional locations in Gaithersburg, Capitol Heights and Silver Spring.

Holzman handled things for St. John Properties, while John Meyer and Brian Finkelstein of KLNB represented the tenant in the lease.

