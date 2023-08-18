Event Production Firm Syzygy Events Moves HQ to Frederick, Md.

Syzygy Events International, a woman-owned event design and production company, is relocating its headquarters from Gaithersburg to Frederick, Md.

The company inked two leases at Arcadia Business Park, a 61-acre business community developed by St. John Properties. One lease was for 15,641 square feet of office space at 4754 Arcadia Drive, which will house the company’s design and construction team. The other was for 6,000 square feet of storage space at 4724 Arcadia Drive.

“To facilitate this move, we needed a space that was large enough to accommodate our team of carpenters, fabricators, and technicians, while also providing the flexibility to house our administrative and support staff,” Julie Shanklin, Syzygy Events’ president and CEO, told Commercial Observer. “The proximity to restaurants and other amenities, which are of extreme value to our employees, also played an important role.”

Relocating to Frederick also shortened the commute for many of its employees, Shanklin added.

Founded in 2005, Syzygy Events provides event planning for clients such as Black Entertainment Television, Capital One Bank, Discovery Channel, Gannett, National Geographic and The White House.

Arcadia Business Park consists of four single-story buildings totaling more than 160,000 square feet in addition to two high-bay warehouse buildings comprising approximately 240,000 square feet.

Danny Foit of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the leases, while Tim Shanklin of Tyler Duncan Realty Partners represented the client in both transactions.

Keith Loria can be reached at kloria@commercialobserver.com.