Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Environmental Consultant ERM Upping Office Space in 277 Park Avenue Move

By August 1, 2023 2:24 pm
reprints
277 Park Avenue
277 Park Avenue. Photo: Jim Sewastynowicz/Commercial Observer

An environmental consulting firm will more than double its office space in a move to 277 Park Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

ERM signed an eight-year lease for 12,500 square feet on the 20th floor of The Stahl Organization’s 50-story tower between East 47th and East 48th streets, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was in the mid-$90s per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Manhattan Office Leasing Improves in July, But Not Enough to Save 2023

The London-based firm will upsize its office space from the roughly 5,000 square feet it has leased nearby at 295 Madison Avenue since 2015.

ERM advises both industrial and non-industrial companies on environmental issues and has 134 offices across the world, including more than 50 in the United States, according to its website.

SavillsJim Wenk, Alex Redlus and Kirill Azovtsev represented the tenant in the deal while Mark Boisi and Bryan Boisi of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) handled it for Stahl. Representatives for Savills and C&W declined to comment.

The 1.9 million-square-foot 277 Park recently underwent a $120 million renovation that added a new entrance, a fitness center and an eatery from “Iron Chef” alum David Burke, the New York Post reported. Other tenants in the property include M&T Bank, Intermediate Capital Group and National Australia Bank.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.

277 Park Avenue, 295 Madison Avenue, Alex Redlus, Bryan Boisi, Jim Wenk, Kirill Azovtsev, mark boisi, Cushman & Wakefield, ERM, Savills, The Stahl Organization
Midtown Manhattan.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Manhattan Office Leasing Improves in July, But Not Enough to Save 2023

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
740 15th Street NW.
Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

Consulting Firm Invariant Relocates DC Office

By Keith Loria
Leases  ·  Technology
National

How Proptech Is Trying to Pave the Way Back to the Office

By Philip Russo