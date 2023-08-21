National chain Crumbl Cookies will open a 1,965-square-foot shop at the Kingstowne Towne Center in Kingstowne, Va., where it will offer a rotating weekly menu of more than 200 cookie flavors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust owns the 410,000-square-foot retail center, having acquired it in April 2020 for $200 million.

Crumbl Cookies was founded in Utah in 2017 with one store and has grown to more than 800 franchises in all 50 states and Canada. The store at 5980 Kingstowne Towne Center will be its 25th in Virginia.

The 45-acre Kingstowne Towne Center is is currently 97 percent leased and features a tenant roster that includes Safeway, Giant, T.J. Maxx, Ross and HomeGoods, per Federal Realty.

It is also surrounded by 5,200 homes, four commercial office buildings, and an upcoming multifamily development, attracting approximately 8.3 million visits annually, according to Federal Realty.

Two Kingstowne locals, Joel and Deenie Frary, are the owners of the new Crumbl franchise. The two are natives of Northern Virginia and have lived near the property for several years. “They were confident that the local community would embrace their new location with open arms,” a spokesperson for Federal Realty told Commercial Observer. “The property is a convenient and central gathering point for residents, making it a prime destination for shopping, dining, and community engagement.”

Todd Malamut of NREB represented Crumbl Cookies in the lease, while Federal Realty was represented in-house.

Keith Loria can be reached at kloria@commecialobserver.com.