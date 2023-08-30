Baltimore’s Cypriana to Open Second Location in Howard County

Mediterranean-style restaurant Cypriana is expanding out of Baltimore into the Fulton area of Howard County, Md.

The eatery, which was founded as a food cart in 1990 and has operated as a sit-down restaurant in Baltimore since 2017, inked a 5,595-square-foot lease at Maple Lawn, a 605-acre mixed-use business park.

SEE ALSO: Jamaica Hospital Adding New Surgery Center to Fresh Meadows Location

The new 180-seat restaurant, which is part-owned by ITA Group, a division of the Green Turtle chain of restaurants, will open at 8171 Maple Lawn Boulevard later this fall.

“Cypriana is a highly regarded restaurant that perfectly aligns with the ‘new urban’ mixed-use atmosphere established in Maple Lawn,” Bill Holzman, vice president, retail leasing for St. John Properties, who represented the landlord in the deal, told Commercial Observer. “Given its central and strategic location between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., walkability and access to a dedicated audience of residents and daytime office workers, Maple Lawn is among the most compelling and energetic mixed-use communities in the area.”

Greenebaum Enterprises and St. John Properties developed the business park, which contains more than 1 million square feet of office, flex/R&D and retail space.

Maple Lawn is approximately three miles from Interstate 95, 20 miles from Baltimore-Washington International Airport, 22 miles from Baltimore and 30 miles from Washington, D.C.

“We have been familiar with Maple Lawn for many years, so when an opportunity presented itself, we did not hesitate,” Vassos Yiannouris, who owns the restaurant with his wife Maria Kaimakis, said in a prepared statement. “The upscale community has everything we were looking for including dedicated customers from the on-site residential neighborhoods and commercial office buildings.”

Companies that maintain operations in Maple Lawn include Johns Hopkins, Raytheon Solipsys and Window Nation. The retail component includes Harris Teeter, Chipotle, Banditos Tacos & Tequila, Mikey & Mel’s Famous Deli and Sidamo Coffee & Tea.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.