AllSaints Relocating to 4K-SF Within Meatpacking District

Don’t worry Meatpacking District, AllSaints is moving but will only be a heavenly stone’s throw away.

The British retailer of high-end clothing is shifting its retail approach by relocating and downsizing its location in the neighborhood to 3,775 square feet at 402 West 13th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

SEE ALSO: Marketing Agency Big Spaceship Leaves Dumbo for One Willoughby Square

The move will take the fashion brand just a few doors down from the 415 West 13th Street it currently occupies to the new digs, owned by Romanoff Equities, later this year, according to a broker for the tenant Arian Ahmadian of Maddox Retail.

Asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed, but average asking retail rents in the neighborhood were $320 per square foot in the second quarter of 2023, according to a report from CBRE (CBRE).

“We strive to curate the best tenants to enhance the neighborhood, AllSaints adds to the mix,” Romanoff’s Stuart Romanoff, who represented the landlord in-house, said in a statement.

AllSaints will move into the property, with 2,400 square feet on the ground level and 1,375 on the lower level, later in the year with no definitive date. It has occupied 11,862 square feet at 415 West 13th since 2010, The Real Deal reported.

“AllSaints remains committed to New York and the Meatpacking District since their original entry to the US in 2010,” Ahmadian said in a statement. “It has been exciting to see the area continue its evolution to a unique shopping and entertainment destination for all visitors.”

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.