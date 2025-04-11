Leases   ·   Retail

Mexican Restaurant Guacado to Open 3K-SF Eatery in East Harlem

By April 11, 2025 3:31 pm
reprints
Meridian Retail Leasing's Noam Aziz and Carson Shahrabani, and 1884 Third Avenue.
Meridian Retail Leasing's Noam Aziz and Carson Shahrabani, and 1884 Third Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy Meridian Retail Leasing

Mexican eatery Guacado will be replacing a Taco Bell in East Harlem in the fall.

Guacado, owned by Guac Time Mexican Grill, signed a 15-year lease for 2,575 square feet on the ground floor of 1884 Third Avenue, a four-story commercial building owned by John Lemarier, according to tenant broker Meridian Retail Leasing. Asking rent was $85 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Family Management Corporation, Weidenbaum & Harari Renew at 10 Grand Central

“This is exactly the kind of corner retail that tenants are chasing right now,” Meridian’s Noam Aziz, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Carson Shahrabani, said in a statement.

“High visibility, strong foot traffic and the kind of built-in neighborhood demand that allows operators like Guacado to plug in and perform from day one,” Aziz added. “It’s a smart move for the brand and a strategic one for the landlord.”

ABS Real Estate PartnersCooper Katz and Mark Tergesen represented the landlord. Katz declined to comment, while spokespeople for Guacado and the landlord could not be reached for comment.

The deal represents a second location for Guacado, which is opening another restaurant in Brooklyn, Meridian said. The Mexican restaurant will replace Taco Bell at the building on the corner of East 104th Street and Third Avenue.

“Retailers are being selective in today’s market, but there’s strong appetite for locations with fundamentals like this one,” Shahrabani said in a statement. “We were able to negotiate favorable terms that give the tenant room to grow while delivering a high-quality operator for the landlord. Everyone wins.”

Guacado will join several nearby food tenants in East Harlem, including McDonald’s at 1872 Third Avenue and KFC at 1922 Third Avenue.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

1884 Third Avenue, Carson Shahrabani, Cooper Katz, John Lemarier, Mark Tergesen, Noam Aziz, ABS Real Estate Partners, Guacado, Meridian Retail Leasing
Marx Realty's Craig Deitelzweig and 10 Grand Central.
Office · Leases
New York City

Family Management Corporation, Weidenbaum & Harari Renew at 10 Grand Central

By Isabelle Durso
6 Harrison Street.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Bridal Studio Danielle Frankel Takes 13K SF at 6 Harrison Street

By Isabelle Durso
Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari and the lobby of 150 Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, Calif.
Office · Leases
California

Industrious Plans New 16K-SF Beverly Hills Location

By Nick Trombola