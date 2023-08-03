Nonprofit Adaptive Design Association Reups in the Garment District

The Adaptive Design Association (ADA), a nonprofit that builds equipment for children with disabilities, is keeping its Garment District offices for another five years.

ADA signed a renewal for its 3,600-square-foot offices on the ground floor of 307 West 36th Street, where it has been since 2006, according to landlord GFP Real Estate.

SEE ALSO: Preschool Leases 10K SF at 180 Livingston in Downtown Brooklyn

A spokesperson for GFP did not immediately provide the asking rent, but the average asking rent in Midtown was $77.05 per square foot in the second quarter, according to a Cushman & Wakefield report.

Founded in 1998, ADA designs and builds custom adaptive equipment for children with disabilities that use easily found materials, including cardboard and wood, according to GFP.

“ADA is an incredible organization that has helped countless New Yorkers with disabilities since its inception,” GFP’s Barbara Yagoda, who brokered the renewal for both sides, said in a statement. “As a tenant of 307 West 36th Street in 2006, ADA enjoys its Midtown location for its close proximity to Penn Station, the Port Authority and Grand Central, making it easier for their clients and staff to visit in-person.”

Other tenants in the 18-story building between Eighth and Ninth avenues include Urbahn Architects, fashion brand Penn & Fletcher, and nonprofits Good+Foundation and Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.