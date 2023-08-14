Leases  ·  Office
Trio of Creative Tenants Takes 13K SF by the Brooklyn Navy Yard

August 14, 2023
77 Washington Avenue. Photo: PropertyShark

A marketing agency, photography lab and furniture showroom have nailed down leases at 77 Washington Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, according to the building’s broker, ABS Partners.

All three tenants took entire, 4,432-square-foot floors in the six-story warehouse by the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Furniture designer Neal Beckstedt Studio took the fifth floor for a showroom, which will  display antique and vintage furniture for buyers. Photo lab and creative production studio Picto New York locked down the entire third floor, while marketing agency Blue Wheel Media leased the entire second floor for its creative studio.

Ben Waller and Anthony D’Iorio of ABS represented both the landlord and tenants in all three deals. Waller declined to provide the lease length or asking rent for the transactions.

The landlord is an LLC linked to Steven Eisenstadt, the CEO of Cumberland Packing Corp., which shuttered its nearby packaging plant at 2 Cumberland Street in 2016 after 70 years in business. The factory still sports a mural devoted to its two flagship products, Sweet’N Low and Sugar in the Raw, and the building continues to house corporate offices for Cumberland Packing.

Eisenstadt, who purchased 77 Washington for $8.5 million in 2017, converted the aging industrial building to office space in 2020. This trio of deals brings the property to 83 percent leased, with one floor remaining, according to ABS.

“The developers created a fantastic product,” said Waller. “The move-in-ready spaces, with great attention to detail and historic finishes, are exactly what the Brooklyn customer is looking for.”

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.

 

