Union Electrician Trade Group Plans Training Center in Herald Square

The Joint Industry Board of the Electrical Industry (JIBEI) is planning a new union electrician training center at Herald Center, at the corner of Broadway and West 34th Street, according to landlord JEMB Realty.

The trade group signed a lease to occupy 30,000 square feet in the 10-story, 250,000-square-foot building, which is at 1293 Broadway across from Macy’s Herald Square location. The center will host training classes for apprentice electricians and educational and cultural programs for union members. JIBEI will also keep its main headquarters office, in the Pomonok neighborhood of eastern Queens.

A JEMB spokesperson did not provide asking rent or lease length for the deal.

The JIBEI is a labor management organization run by International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ Local Union 3 and the New York Electrical Contractors Association that administers benefits for members and provides training for apprentices and longtime electricians. Its new space will also include a satellite office for IBEW Local 3.

“Ultimately the people of New York City win — union wages promote economic equality, build worker power in the communities they live in, and provide safer working conditions,” said Kristine DeNapoli, the president of the Electrical Contractors Association.

Savills’ Ken Ruderman represented the JIBEI, and Newmark’s Brian Waterman, Brent Ozarowski, Kevin Sullivan and Cole Gendels handled the deal for JEMB.

“We are excited to welcome JIBEI and Local Union No. 3, who play a critical role in our city’s continued growth, to Herald Center,” said a spokesperson for JEMB Realty.

The electrical trade group will take over one of several prebuilt educational spaces that make up the fifth through ninth floors of the building.

