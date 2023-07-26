HR Software Firm UKG Expands Florida HQ at Weston Pointe

Just one year after renewing the lease for its Florida headquarters, software company UKG has expanded its footprint in Weston, Fla., by more than 14,000 square feet, the brokers involved in the deal announced.

The new agreement totals 154,671 square feet at 2250 North Commerce Parkway in the Weston Pointe office campus. UKG’s renewal of its previous footprint, which accounted for 140,599 square feet, was South Florida’s largest office lease in 2022.

Ultimate Software Group, which was founded in Weston in 1990, merged with Kronos Incorporated in 2020 to form UKG. The merged firm, which provides workforce management and human resource management services, has 15,000 employees worldwide and another headquarters in Lowell, Mass.

The renewal brings Weston Pointe, a four-building complex, to 97 percent occupied, according to landlord New York Life Insurance Company, which acquired the property for $114.8 million in 2016.

Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal with Deanna Lobinsky and Chase Kulp representing the landlord, and John Boyle, Tony Jones and Mary Burnieika representing the tenant. A representative for the brokerage has yet to provide the length of the lease and the property’s asking rent.

