Titan Hospitality to Open Blackwell Barn Restaurant in Downtown Columbia

Titan Hospitality Group is opening the second edition of its American restaurant Blackwall Barn & Lodge in the Merriweather District in Downtown Columbia, Md.

The company inked a 12,000-square-foot space and offers six unique areas for guests to dine and entertain.

Located at 6200 Valencia Lane, the new site will be on the ground floor of the residential building known as Marlow.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns the building, part of the company’s 14 million-square-foot redevelopment of Downtown Columbia. The developers are about 10 years into a 30-year development plan for the community.

“We have always believed that the Columbia market is underserved when it comes to upscale dining establishments,” James King, Titan Hospitality’s CEO, told Commercial Observer. “We love what Howard Hughes is doing with their entertainment district and felt that the Blackwall Barn & Lodge would be a perfect complement to their development.”

The Blackwall Barn & Lodge, which utilizes seasonal, fresh ingredients from local farmers and ranchers, has its first location at 329 Gambrills Road in Gambrills, Md.

The new venue is slated to open in September.

John Rosso from Rosso CRE represented the tenant in the lease, while ownership represented itself.

