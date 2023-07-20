Leases  ·  Retail
Washington DC

Titan Hospitality to Open Blackwell Barn Restaurant in Downtown Columbia

By July 20, 2023 4:20 pm
reprints
Blackwall Barn & Lodge. Photo: Titan Hospitality

Titan Hospitality Group is opening the second edition of its American restaurant Blackwall Barn & Lodge in the Merriweather District in Downtown Columbia, Md.

The company inked a 12,000-square-foot space and offers six unique areas for guests to dine and entertain.

SEE ALSO: Lease Deals of the Week: Legal Aid Remains at 199 Water Street

Located at 6200 Valencia Lane, the new site will be on the ground floor of the residential building known as Marlow.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns the building, part of the company’s 14 million-square-foot redevelopment of Downtown Columbia. The developers are about 10 years into a 30-year development plan for the community. 

“We have always believed that the Columbia market is underserved when it comes to upscale dining establishments,” James King, Titan Hospitality’s CEO, told Commercial Observer. “We love what Howard Hughes is doing with their entertainment district and felt that the Blackwall Barn & Lodge would be a perfect complement to their development.”

The Blackwall Barn & Lodge, which utilizes seasonal, fresh ingredients from local farmers and ranchers, has its first location at 329 Gambrills Road in Gambrills, Md.

The new venue is slated to open in September. 

John Rosso from Rosso CRE represented the tenant in the lease, while ownership represented itself. 

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

6200 Valencia Lane, James King, John Rosso, The Blackwall Barn & Lodge, Titan Hospitality Group, Howard Hughes Corporation
6100 Merriweather.
Leases  ·  Retail
Maryland

Great Eggspectation: Breakfast Restaurant Opening in Merriweather District

By Keith Loria
Rendering of the Virgin Hotel at 1227 Broadway.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Cocktail Bar Electric Shuffle and Restaurant Salvaje Opening at 1227 Broadway

By Mark Hallum
Vogel Properties owned the 33-building Walnut Business Park at 360 South Lemon Avenue in the community of Walnut in the San Gabriel Valley.
Leases  ·  Columnists
National

How Property Managers Can Make or Break Industrial Tenants’ Bottom Line

By David S. Weissman