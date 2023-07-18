The Container Store Setting Up Shop at Springfield Plaza

The Container Store has inked a 15,282-square-foot lease at the Springfield Plaza in Springfield, Va.

Located at 7206 Old Keene Mill Road, the 260,879-square-foot shopping center is divided among several owners, with Rappaport owning the space that The Container Store is taking. The space was formerly occupied by a handful of smaller tenants.

SEE ALSO: Legal Aid Society and Center for Reproductive Rights Renew at 199 Water Street

The retailer joins a growing roster of new tenants to the center, including Whole Foods and Big Blue Swim, which both signed on in the past year. The center is currently anchored by Trader Joe’s and CVS Pharmacy. Other tenants include Starbucks, Chipotle, Panda Express, Verizon and Wells Fargo.

The Container Store is slated to open in the summer of 2024. The specialty retail chain specializes in storage systems, shelving, custom closets and other items used in home organization.

“They are the leader in the category,” Henry Fonvielle, Rappaport’s president, said in a prepared statement. “People will go out of their way to find their products, to organize their homes.”

Davenport Companies owns another portion of Springfield Plaza.

Approximately 112,000 residents live within three miles of the shopping center and have an average household income of $145,000, according to Rappaport.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.