Residential design firm Builders Design has inked a 15,641-square-foot industrial lease at Arcadia Business Park in Frederick, Md., Commercial Observer has learned.

Builders Design, which provides interior design services to homebuilders, commercial real estate owners and the hospitality industry, will open its warehouse at 4754 Arcadia Drive sometime this fall.

The company is headquartered in Rockville at 1445 Research Boulevard, with additional corporate offices in Florida and Colorado, as well as regional offices throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

“When looking for a new warehouse location to service our customers throughout the Eastern Seaboard, we considered many factors including the lifestyle and affordability of our employees working at the new facility,” Jon Nash, president and CEO of Builders Design, told CO in an email. “The building satisfied every important real estate requirement, particularly the open space layout and 32-foot clear heights.”

St. John Properties owns the 61-acre Arcadia Business Park, which currently consists of four single-story flex/R&D buildings totaling approximately 160,000 square feet of space, and two high-bay warehouse buildings comprising nearly 240,000 square feet of space.

Arcadia Business Park is positioned near major highways including Interstates 270 and 70, U.S. 15 and Maryland Route 355, which offer immediate access to points throughout Frederick, the suburbs of Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, as well as Northern Virginia.

Danny Foit of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the lease, while Lance Schwarz and Brady Thompson of NAI Michael represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.