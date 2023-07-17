Celeb Favorite Reserve Padel Club to Open at SoLé Mia

The exclusive Reserve Padel club is setting up shop at SoLé Mia, a master-planned development in North Miami led by real estate heavyweights Turnberry Associates and LeFrak Organization.

The luxury club, set to open fall 2024, will span 100,000 square feet as part of a ground lease at 2251 NE 146th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The venue will feature 10 padel courts, four indoor and six outdoor, and two pickleball courts, as well as an eatery by Pura Vida, a popular South Florida’s whole food cafe. A two-story facility will house a steam room, sauna, cold plunge, and gym.

Since opening locations in New York’s Hudson Yards and on Miami’s Watson Island earlier this year, Reserve Padel has become a favorite among professional athletes, influencers and celebrities, such as Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler, and Ivanka Trump, among others.

Reserve’s owner and founder Wayne Boich, who played tennis at the University of Miami and later made a fortune in the coal mining industry, discovered the sport during a trip to Europe a decade ago, the entrepreneur told the New York Post.

Upon his return, Boich installed a padel pitch at his Miami Beach mansion, instead of a tennis court as originally planned, and last year, he created the Blockchain.com World Padel Tour Miami Open.

SoLé Mia, launched on a former landfill in 2015, stretches 184 acres west of the Oleta River State Park. Three rental buildings and a Costco store have already opened at the site. When completed, the $4 billion development will house 4,390 residences and 1.5 million square feet of commercial space, including a University of Miami medical center.

“Whether it’s a resident playing on a Wednesday afternoon, a UHealth doctor winding down after their shift, or young players forming a weekend padel team, Reserve is going to be an integral part of SoLé Mia’s resort-caliber experience,” Jackie Soffer, chairman and CEO of Turnberry, said in a statement.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.