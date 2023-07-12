Ox Hill Approved for New Mixed-Use Development in Fairfax

Ox Hill Companies is moving forward with City Centre West, a seven-story development in Fairfax, Va., that will feature condominiums, office and medical office space.

The Fairfax City Council approved the application for development Tuesday after a five-year design process.

Located on 1.78 acres at 10501 Main Street in Old Town Fairfax, the 210,029-square-foot mixed-use development will feature 79 condominiums and penthouses, 28,200 square feet of office space, plus an additional 8,500 square feet for medical offices. The building will also feature a drive-through bank, ground-floor retail, restaurants and a park named Corner Public Plaza Park.

Ox Hill assembled the three parcels for the project in 2019 through separate purchase agreements. The prices of the deals were not disclosed.

“The luxury condominium market is one of the least-served product types in Northern Virginia,” Chris Smith, managing principal of Ox Hill, told Commercial Observer. “Buyers of this product type have limited choices of products and locations and often leave Fairfax County for D.C. and other places. Fairfax provides a quaint walkable town, centrally located, for luxury buyers interested in a slower-paced environment and higher quality of life.”

Ox Hill is committed to — and designing in accordance with — the requirements and goals set forth in the Old Town Small Area Plan, which was part of the larger 2035 Comprehensive Small Area Plan for the City of Fairfax. The plan was originally adopted by the City Council in 2020.

“With this first project, Ox Hill will be focusing on Key Idea 5 — establishing a balanced city center with a transition into mixed-use buildings,” Smith said. “The appeal for the city is focused on the need for increasing multifamily options in Old Town. For the buyer, it provides the highest quality construction and luxury in the region.”

Amenities in the building will include a rooftop pool, concierge service and private underground parking.

Thomas Juul-Hansen, a New York City-based designer, is designing both the interior and exterior of the building.

Groundbreaking for City Centre West is expected in March, with a completion date projected by spring 2026.

