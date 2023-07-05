Finance  ·  Acquisition
New York

NewPoint Lends $17M on Upstate New York Apartments Buy

By July 5, 2023 10:57 am
reprints
Mill Hollow Apartments in Altamont, N.Y. Photo: Greyhill Group

Greyhill Group has sealed $16.7 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of a multifamily property in Upstate New York, Commercial Observer has learned.

NewPoint Real Estate Capital supplied the loan for Greyhill Group’s $22.5 million acquisition of Mill Hollow Apartments in Altamont, N.Y., from developer Steve Buck

SEE ALSO: Workspace Property Trust Secures Refinancing on $1.3B CMBS Loan Portfolio

“The strategic acquisition of this Class A asset came as a rare opportunity during a period of significant disconnect on price between buyers and sellers,” Moshe Bloorian, managing partner at Greyhill Group, said in a statement. “We acquired the building at a cap rate significantly below market levels.”

Located at 48 Bavarian Way about 20 miles northwest of Albany, the 84-unit complex was constructed in late 2016. The property’s amenities include a heated pool, a gym, a movie theater, and gas grills.

The Mill Hollow Apartments acquisition adds to Greyhill Group’s multifamily portfolio of more than 600 units. The real estate investment firm also owns and manages 1.3 million square feet of industrial warehouse space. 

“Our investment in Mill Hollow Apartments aligns with our corporate strategy of acquiring well-located properties that carry the potential for creating long-term value,” Bloorian said. 

NewPoint Real Estate Capital did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Moshe Bloorian, Steve Buck, Greyhill Group, NewPoint Real Estate Capital
A suburban office property owned by Workspace Property Trust in San Carlos, Calif. near San Fransisco.
Finance  ·  Refinance
National

Workspace Property Trust Secures Refinancing on $1.3B CMBS Loan Portfolio

By Brian Pascus
A rendering of Wynhouse Miami.
Finance  ·  Construction
South Florida

JPMorgan, Canyon Lend $118M on Fisher Brothers’ Wynwood Development

By Cathy Cunningham
Evan Denner.
Finance
National

Marcus & Millichap’s Evan Denner On Scaling His Business in a Volatile Market

By Andrew Coen