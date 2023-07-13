Finance
Navigating Turbulence: Invesco’s Charlie Rose Discusses Banking Crisis Impact on CRE

Unraveling the Complexities of the Current Financial Landscape and the Opportunities that Lie Ahead

By July 13, 2023 1:44 pm
Charlie Rose, managing director and portfolio manager at Invesco Real Estate. Photo: Courtesy Invesco


In our latest podcast, Andrew Coen, finance reporter for Commercial Observer, speaks with Charlie Rose, Managing Director at Invesco Real Estate (IVZ). While the economy tries to find its feet following the regional banking crisis, they discuss the resultant opportunities and challenges, the impact of rising interest rates on commercial real estate, and Invesco’s philosophy during these volatile times. They also delve into Charlie’s vision when he first joined Invesco in 2017. Tune in to gain insight into the intricacies of the current finance sector from a top CRE lender, and the potential it holds.

