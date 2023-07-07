MacKenzie Contracting to Build Out Lab for Haystack Oncology at Baltimore Peninsula

Recently acquired Haystack Oncology will be moving into a 20,000-square-foot lab at the City Garage Science & Technology Center in Baltimore later this summer.

Haystack Oncology, which focuses on early detection of residual or recurring cancers, was acquired by Quest Diagnostics for $450 million in April, just two years after it was founded.

SEE ALSO: LA Office Availability Reaches Another High as Demand Craters

Haystack hired MacKenzie Contracting Company to oversee the tenant buildout for its new U.S. base and R&D center at the 135,000-square-foot building, located at 101 West Dickman Street. The company will be moving from its current home at 301 West 29th Street in the Remington section of Baltimore.

Originally a bus depot, City Garage was redeveloped into a manufacturing hub by a joint venture of Sagamore Ventures and Rockville-based investor South Duvall.

Haystack Oncology’s new space will feature an open office design with workstations and supporting offices, as well as specialized clinical diagnostic, research, and sample processing labs.

“We are extremely familiar with and have deep experience in executing state-of-the-art medical and health care tenant buildouts, and our team is ready to deliver a space that meets the specialized needs of Haystack Oncology,” Marty Copsey, president and COO of MacKenzie Contracting Company, told Commercial Observer.

The building is part of the mixed-use Baltimore Peninsula, a 235-acre mixed-use project being developed by MAG Partners, MacFarlane Partners, Sagamore Ventures and Goldman Sachs. When completed, it will deliver more than 14 million square feet of office, retail and residential space to the local market.

The tenant was represented by Mark Deering of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, while Nate Crowe of Scheer Partners represented the landlord in the lease.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.