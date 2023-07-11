Janitorial Services Firm Expands to 10K SF at 242 West 36th Street

Town House Specialty Cleaning has expanded to 9,805 square feet at the Kaufman Organization’s 242 West 36th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The janitorial services company previously leased space for a decade on part of the sixth floor of the building near Pennsylvania Station before expanding to take part of the seventh floor, according to the landlord. Asking rent was around $32 per square foot.

The Kaufman Organization did not disclose the length of the lease but said the deal added about 3,000 square feet to the tenant’s footprint.

“A goal across our portfolio is to both attract new tenants and retain those currently occupying space in our buildings. We have been able to accomplish this by offering state-of-the-art spaces that are pre-built and direct lease,” Grant Greenspan, principal at the Kaufman Organization who represented the landlord in-house, said in a statement. “The company was able to upgrade their space with new lighting and new building installation to meet its continued needs.”

Dennis Someck of Lee & Associates NYC negotiated on behalf of the tenant. Someck did not respond to a request for comment.

The 14-story building between Seventh and Eighth avenues is also home to tenants such as M&S Schmalberg, an artificial flower manufacturer that has been in business since 1916, and New York Elegant Fabrics.

