Great Eggspectation: Breakfast Restaurant Opening in Merriweather District

By July 19, 2023 3:45 pm
6100 Merriweather. Photo: Stephen Cherry

Eggspectation, an innovative breakfast restaurant in Howard County, is opening a new location in Downtown Columbia’s Merriweather District.

7 Star Hospitality, the owner of the eatery, inked a 5,600-square-foot space with an additional 1,300-square-foot outdoor patio at 6100 Merriweather.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns the building, part of the company’s 14 million-square-foot redevelopment of Downtown Columbia. HHC is about 10 years into a 30-year development plan for the community. 

“With our successful track record in Gambrills and Richmond, we are confident that this new location will become a cherished destination for local residents and visitors alike,” Abhik Patel, a partner in 7 Star Hospitality, told Commercial Observer. “Our team is committed to delivering exceptional service, memorable dining experiences, and a culinary adventure that will leave our guests wanting more.”

In addition to a vast breakfast and brunch menu, Eggspectation’s menu also includes pastas, burgers, seafood, salads, flatbreads, tacos, steaks and more. 

Downtown Columbia already boasts a mix of restaurant offerings including Peter Chang, Banditos Tacos & Tequila, Busboys and Poets, Clove and Cardamom and The Food Market. Later this year, Medium Rare, Smashing Grapes and Bark Social are slated to open.  

Eggspectation will open in the summer of 2024.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

