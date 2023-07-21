Danny Meyer-backed Chip City Cookies to Open 3 South Florida Shops

Chip City Cookies, the gourmet shop from New York, is cooking up three outposts in South Florida that are all slated to open this year.

The first location in Miami Beach’s Sunset Harbour neighborhood at 1935 West Avenue will span 980 square feet, according to Jared Robins and Justin Lee of Inhouse Commercial, who assisted the Chip City team in securing the Miami leases. It’s scheduled to open this September.

Another Miami-area store, covering 1,300 square feet, will come to the MiMo district at 7285 Biscayne Boulevard. The third outpost is slated for Downtown Delray Beach at 302 E Atlantic Avenue. The brokers declined to provide the terms of the leases.

The brand rotates flavors every week, which in the past have included oatmeal apple pie, blueberry cheesecake, and s’mores, among others.

Chip City began as a hobby between childhood friends Peter Phillips and Theodore Gailas, who challenged each other on who could make the best cookie. The duel culminated in a store opening in Queens six years ago.

Last year, the company received a $10 million investment from Enlightened Hospitality Investments, the private-equity firm co-founded by New York hospitality legend Danny Meyer, to expand.

Chip City plans to open 40 stores by the end of 2023, entering new East Coast markets such as Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland and Washington, D.C., in addition to South Florida. The company already operates 19 locations across New York City, Long Island and New Jersey.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.