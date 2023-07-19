Cocktail Bar Electric Shuffle and Restaurant Salvaje Opening at 1227 Broadway

A new cocktail bar and a Miami-based Japanese eatery are shuffling to Midtown South, Commercial Observer has learned.

Cocktail bar Electric Shuffle and restaurant Salvaje both inked leases to open at 1227 Broadway, at the foot of the Virgin Hotels New York City location, according to Newmark (NMRK).

The brokerage did not disclose the asking rent or the length of the leases.

The entrances to these culinary tenants will be just the tip of the iceberg, visually. Electric Shuffle took a total of 10,372 square feet — 648 square feet on the ground floor and 9,724 square feet on the second floor. Salvaje secured 9,810 square feet, having the run of 545 square feet on the ground floor and 8,935 square feet on the second floor, according to Newmark.

Newmark’s Adam Weinblatt brokered the deals on behalf of landlord Lam Group while

SRS Real Estate Partners negotiated on behalf of Electric Shuffle. Weinblatt represented Salvaje as well alongside Newmark brokers Jason Pruger and Michael Paster.

SRS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The hotel rises 39 stories between West 29th and West 30th streets with 460 rooms, suites and penthouses. Construction of the hotel was completed in 2019.

In 2018, Lam Group pre-leased 22,000 square feet in the building to Swingers: The Crazy Golf Club, which signed a 15-year lease with a pre-pandemic asking rent of $110 per square foot, CO reported at the time.

