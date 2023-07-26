CBRE Beefs Up Baltimore Office With Two Former Savills Execs

CBRE (CBRE) has added veteran real estate gurus George Santos and Ryan Miller as senior vice presidents with the firm’s advisory and transaction services group in Baltimore.

In their roles, both will focus on occupier leasing, representing local and national companies in corporate real estate transactions.

The duo come from Savills, where they were instrumental in opening the firm’s Baltimore office. Over the past eight years, the pair have worked with clients in Baltimore City and the surrounding counties in transactions totaling millions of square feet across a range of industries, including government contracting, health care, technology and professional services.

Santos has been in the industry for more than 35 years, with stints at Colliers and Manekin before Savills, which he joined in 2016. Miller started with Savills in 2015 as senior managing director.

“Their extensive experience and local market knowledge combined with the power of our global platform will bring continued success and growth to our business,” Kyle Schoppmann, CBRE’s mid-Atlantic president, said in a prepared statement. “Their addition to our team reflects CBRE’s commitment to the continued strengthening of our market-leading presence in Baltimore and the surrounding region.”

