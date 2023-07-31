Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Brooklyn Fare Chef César Ramirez Opening New Eatery at 333 Hudson Street

By July 31, 2023 12:53 pm
333 Hudson Street. Photo: PropertyShark

César Ramirez, a chef with three Michelin stars under his belt, is opening his latest restaurant at GFP Real Estate’s 333 Hudson Street.

Known for Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, a pricey dining concept that started in Downtown Brooklyn before migrating to Manhattan, Ramirez signed a 15-year lease for 5,000 square feet across two floors of the Hudson Square office building, according to the New York Post. Asking rent was $150 per square foot.

It is not clear what Ramirez specifically plans for the space, which used to be a food court, or when the new eatery will open.

Ramirez became renowned after he opened Chef’s Table in 2010 and later earned three Michelin stars, something only 138 restaurants worldwide currently have. The eatery moved to 431 West 37th Street in 2016 and it currently charges about $430 a person for its tasting menu, the Post reported.

Newmark (NMRK)’s Jeffrey Roseman and Marc Frankel represented GFP in the deal while Christopher Owles of Sinvin negotiated on behalf of Ramirez.

GFP, Newmark and Sinvin did not immediately respond to  requests for comment.

Constructed in 1925, the stone building between Charlton and Vandam streets was originally a factory before being converted to 101,290 square feet of office and retail. Local restaurant chain Westville also leases space in the property, where it operates Westville Hudson.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

