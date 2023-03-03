Juice Bar South Block Opens Newest Location in McLean

South Block, a local chain specializing in acai bowls, smoothies and cold-pressed juices, is expanding to McLean, Va., where the founder spent his childhood.

The company inked a 1,450-square-foot lease for retail space at Chesterbrook Shopping Center, an 89,625-square-foot retail center at 6244 Old Dominion Drive.

Federal Realty acquired Chesterbrook Shopping Center in 2021 after managing the property for nearly 20 years. The company embarked on an $8.5 million renovation project last September. The façade renovation will be complete this year, and the amenity spaces are scheduled to be ready in 2024.

Since opening its first store in Clarendon, Va., in 2011, South Block has grown to 14 locations across the Washington, D.C., metro area. The new store will open Monday.

“Opening a business in McLean has always been my dream,” Amir Mostafavi, founder and CEO of South Block, said in a prepared statement. “My family moved to McLean when I was in sixth grade, and so many of my core memories were created here. In my experience, having a meaningful connection with the community is what builds support around your business.”

Chesterbrook Shopping Center is anchored by a Safeway grocery store. Other retailers include Kosmo Nail Bar, RTR Pilates and clothing store J. McLaughlin.

Federal Realty represented itself in-house in the lease. It was unclear who represented the restaurant.

