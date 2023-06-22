Urban Umbrella Takes 22K-SF East Williamsburg Warehouse

Scaffolding company Urban Umbrella just scored some industrial space in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to keep its equipment out of the rain, Commercial Observer has learned.

Urban Umbrella inked a five-year sublease with distribution company AxilHire for the entire 22,100-square-foot warehouse at 154 Morgan Avenue, according to Compass’ Adelaide Polsinelli, who brokered the deal for the tenant with Lauren Curcio.

SEE ALSO: Tritech Communications Consolidates NYC Offices in Chelsea

Asking rent was $35 per square foot.

Urban Umbrella — which makes the white arched protective scaffolding commonly seen on Fifth Avenue — relocated to Terreno Realty Corporation‘s single-story building in May. It decided to ditch its smaller warehouse in Far Rockaway, Queens, to be closer to its Manhattan customer base, CEO Benjamin Krall said.

“We are expanding as a business,” Krall said. “The location is certainly nice because it’s only 30 minutes into the city, and that was important to us.”

Plus, its new digs at the corner of Morgan Avenue and Meserole Street will also help it truck its scaffolding easier thanks to being near the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, Polsinelli said.

“The accessibility of getting on major highways quickly was important to them,” Polsinelli said. “Their core business was in Manhattan but they are growing in the boroughs, so having a location in Brooklyn was strategic for them.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s Rico Murtha, Sonny Singh and Helen Paul represented the sublandlord in the deal. A spokesperson for C&W declined to comment. A spokesperson for AxilHire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.