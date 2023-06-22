Tritech Communications Consolidates NYC Offices in Chelsea

Technology consultancy Tritech Communications is consolidating and moving its two New York City offices to Chelsea, Commercial Observer has learned.

Tritech — which helps install and manage office audio and visual equipment for businesses — inked a seven-and-a-half-year deal for 12,000 square feet at 333 Seventh Avenue, according to Savills’ Jim Wenk, who brokered the deal for Tritech with colleague Kirill Azovtsev. Asking rent was around $55 per square foot.

The firm will ditch its two Eighth Avenue offices — one at 555 Eighth Avenue and another with an unknown address — in September since it wanted to find larger digs closer to Pennsylvania Station, Wenk said. And landlord Samco Properties’ offer to furnish the new office clinched the deal.

“Ownership was very collaborative and accommodating to Tritech’s needs as far as customizing the layout for them,” Wenk said. “Tritech also wanted to get all their staff together in one location.”

JLL’s Brett Harvey represented Samco in the deal. Harvey declined to comment. Spokespeople for Samco and Tritech did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants at the 21-story building include media company Barstool Sports, the Fashion Institute of Technology and the New York City Board of Education.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.