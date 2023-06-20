High Mark Construction and Strong Wall Construction, sister companies in the general contracting and fire restoration industries, have signed a 12,126-square-foot lease at 12 Irondale Street, a single-story 36,040-square-foot office building in the White Marsh section of Baltimore County.

The two companies are jointly owned by several entities.

“Greenleigh provided a highly professional environment for our team, as well as a strategic location that provides quick access to our customers throughout the state,” Patrick Boyle, a partner in both companies, said in a prepared statement. “The existing retail amenities were a significant draw, and we know that more restaurants and other shops will be added in the future.”

The property is located within Greenleigh, a 1,000-acre mixed-use business community being developed by St. John Properties and Somerset Companies.

Currently, there are 32 commercial buildings completed, consisting of 1.1 million square feet, as well as three flex buildings under construction totaling 126,360 square feet and set to be completed in April 2024.

Upon completion, Greenleigh will also consist of more than 2,200 residential units including single-family homes, townhomes and multifamily units, along with an additional 2 million square feet of commercial space.

The two sister companies will relocate from 5355 Nottingham Drive in Nottingham, Md., later this summer. Both groups work with customers throughout Maryland and Washington, D.C.

12 Irondale Street features 10-foot ceiling heights and earned LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

Bill Jautze of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the lease, while Paul Obrecht III of Blue & Obrecht Realty represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.