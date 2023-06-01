LIC Office Tower Opus Point Reveals New Renderings After City Council OK

After getting zoning approval from the New York City Council last month, developer Dynamic Star has revealed new renderings and details for Opus Point, its 26-story office tower at 23-10 Queens Plaza South in Long Island City, Queens.

The City Council unanimously approved an upzoning for the project on May 11, paving the way for a 400,000-square-foot office tower with a mix of retail and community facility space on the lower floors, according to the developer. The new zoning nearly doubles the amount of permitted office and community space, but the amount of residential development allowed on the site has not changed.

The property is currently home to a four-story loft building, which was once part of the sprawling Eagle Electric Manufacturing campus, and a new SLCE-designed, 22-story building will be stacked on top. Dynamic Star plans to renovate and repaint the existing warehouse.

The setback between the new tower and the older building allows for a 14,000-square-foot outdoor space on the fifth floor, which will include landscaped outdoor seating, outdoor game tables, a small putting green, and indoor areas for yoga, massage and lactation rooms, the developer said. There will also be 2,600 square feet of public outdoor terrace featuring a restaurant accessible via elevators from the ground floor. The top floor, rising 390 feet above street level, will have a 4,000-square-foot conference center and a landscaped terrace.

The basement and ground floor will host 60 bike parking spots, an 8,000-square-foot fitness center with a half basketball court, and a 500-square-foot exhibit space devoted to the history of Eagle Electric, according to the developer. A residential management firm, LivunLtd, will program the amenity spaces and offer fitness classes, book speakers and schedule other events.

The base of the building will also include 8,000 square feet of restaurant and chef incubator space, and 2,400 square feet of community space for local nonprofits and artists.

Construction is expected to start in the next eight to 12 months and wrap in the middle of 2025. CBRE’s John Reinertsen and Michael Lee are leasing the office space, which does not yet have set asking rents.

Despite the recent slowdown in the office market after the pandemic, Dynamic Star co-founder Brad Zackson said he felt that the building, which faces the Queensboro Bridge and the elevated 7 train tracks, would be extremely competitive.

“We started this process with City Planning in 2019,” he said. “There is still a reason for office space. We saw the need for quality office in the outer boroughs for quite a while. There’s very little product that can compete with what we’re building.”

Zackson purchased the site from Property Markets Group in 2019 for $27.1 million, after developing an adjacent 44-story, 390-unit rental tower at 42-20 24th Street.

