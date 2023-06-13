Museum of Ice Cream to Open Permanent Miami Location

The Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) is making a sweet return to Miami.

After two pop-ups in five years, the experiential museum has inked a 14,000-square-foot lease at Miami Worldcenter for a permanent location. The two-story museum is set to open next year and will feature 10 rooms at 851 NE First Avenue along the development’s pedestrian promenade between First and Second avenues.

MOIC made its debut in New York seven years ago. Thanks to colorful candy-themed interactive rooms, the attraction became a hit among tourists seeking Instagram-ready pictures. MOIC first came to the Magic City in 2017 as a six-month pop-up, then followed up with a weekend pop-up in November 2022 at Hotel Greystone in Miami Beach.

“Miami is a vibrant city known for its culture, love of fun and artistic creativity. We’re excited to join the city’s growing downtown, surrounded by popular destinations like the Wynwood Arts District, the Design District, and the Brickell Financial District,” MOIC co-founder and CEO Maryellis Bunn said in a statement.

As COVID-19 has wound down, experiential retail has surged in popularity as consumers return to pre-pandemic normalcy and seek activities outside their homes.

At Miami Worldcenter, MOIC will join Sephora and French-inspired Brasserie Laurel, which opened earlier this year. The development holds 300,000 square feet of retail space.

In lease negotiations, MOIC was represented by Emerging Concepts, which could not be reached for comment. Miami Worlcenter’s master developers are Nitin Motwani, Art Falcone and L.A.-based CIM Group. A representative for the trio declined to comment on the length of the lease.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.