Luxury Outdoor Company Bogner Opening Upper East Side Flagship

Bogner, a German luxury outdoor clothing brand, is planning a new flagship store at 755 Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side, according to tenant broker Colliers.

The Munich-based retailer has taken 3,000 square feet a few blocks from Central Park at the base of an apartment building between East 65th and East 66th streets, which it previously used as a pop-up location. Asking rent for the space was $825 per square foot, and a spokesperson for Colliers declined to provide the length of the lease.

SEE ALSO: CRE Investor Basis Relocating Offices to 180 Maiden Lane

Late German ski champion Willy Bogner Sr. launched the brand in the 1930s as a line of ski apparel, and Bogner’s wife Maria helped pioneer stretch pants for women in the 1940s. The brand has since expanded beyond down jackets and stirrup pants into mainstream apparel, with a current catalog that includes midi dresses, jumpsuits, leather jackets and polo shirts. Bogner used to have a flagship store at 380 West Broadway in SoHo.

“Bogner is a timeless and well-loved brand amongst New Yorkers, and so we’re honored that Colliers could be a part of bringing their flagship store to the Upper East Side,” said Thomas Citron of Colliers, who represented the tenant in the transaction. “It’s exciting to see that fantastic brands are continuing to choose New York as the home for their major storefronts.”

The company joins fellow luxury brands Alexander McQueen, Versace, Chanel, Le Labo and Armani in the neighborhood.

“We are thrilled to be back on Madison Avenue, which holds a special place in Bogner’s heart as it was the first retail location opened in the United States for the brand by Willy Jr. and Sonia Bogner in 1986,” Linda Ashman, an executive vice president at Bogner, said in a statement.

Compass’s Robin Abrams, Curtis Woodside and Lisa Rosenthal represented the landlord, Sutton Garrett Realty Associates. Abrams didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.