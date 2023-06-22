French Immersion Day Care Opening in Boerum Hill

Le Paradis des Anges French Daycare isn’t kidding around with its new Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, location.

The day care signed a 10-year lease for 7,000 square feet at 110 Fourth Avenue, said MOD Commercial Realty’s Meyer Dagmy, who brokered the deal for the tenant and landlord Tona Construction and Management. Asking rent for the retail space in the 10-story apartment building was $80 per square foot.

Le Paradis plans to open by September 2023. It will take over 5,000 square feet on the ground floor plus backyard space and a 2,000-square-foot basement from Premier Pediatrics, which relocated to Park Slope in January.

The day care, which offers programs for children ages 6 weeks through 4 years old, currently operates out of a home in Park Slope. It was looking to expand into an independent location to accommodate its long waitlist, and the space offered “strong visibility” plus plenty of foot traffic, Dagmy said.

“There’s a strong demand for day cares in [the neighborhood] and it’ll be a great addition to the building,” Dagmy said in a statement.

Tona Construction and Management and Le Paradis des Anges French Daycare did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

