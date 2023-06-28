Acquisition Firm Equiteq Signs 8K-SF Lease at 450-460 Park Avenue South

A mergers and acquisitions firm is heading south.

Equiteq is relocating from 122 East 42nd Street with a seven-year, 8,220-square-foot lease with The Moinian Group at 450-460 Park Avenue South, Commercial Observer has learned.

Asking rent was $66 per square foot in the building between East 30th and 31st streets, according to The Moinian Group.

“The new lease at 450-460 Park Avenue South further demonstrates that credit tenants are drawn to high-quality built and furnished installations in the heart of Midtown South,” Ted Koltis, executive vice president of commercial leasing for Moinian, said in a statement.

Gregg Rothkin, Tim Freydberg, Jared London and Hayden Pascal of CBRE (CBRE) represented the landlord in the transaction while Eric Reimer and Benjamin Mohr of Byrnam Wood negotiated on behalf of Equiteq.

CBRE and the tenant brokers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The building, constructed in 1912 and designed by the architectural firm Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill, stands at about 12 stories tall with 183,019 square feet. The Moinian Group has owned the building since 1982.

