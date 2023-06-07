Pacific Northwest developer Pahlisch Commercial has secured $31.15 million of agency-backed debt to refinance an Oregon multifamily asset, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Capital provided the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) 223(f) loan for the sponsor’s 130-unit Outpost 44 project in Bend, Ore. McBride Capital arranged the transaction.

The HUD-backed debt package includes a green mortgage insurance premium reduction set at 0.25 percent, since the property qualifies as green/energy-efficient housing, according to Dwight officials.

Located at 643 NE Ross Road, the 2022-completed development consists of seven apartment buildings, six townhome buildings and two amenity buildings on 5 acres. Amenities include a community lounge, a game room, a fitness center, a fire pit, a garden and storage space.

The Outpost 44 property is just over a mile from the last remaining Blockbuster video store.

Officials at Pahlisch Commercial and Dwight Capital did not immediately return requests for comment.

