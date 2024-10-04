Finance  ·  Refinance
Texas

MF1 Capital Supplies $138M Refi on Texas Luxury Apartments

By October 4, 2024 12:06 pm
reprints
Scott Waynebern, co-managing member at MF1 Capital and The Links on PGA Parkway in Frisco, TX.
Scott Waynebern, co-managing member at MF1 Capital and The Links on PGA Parkway in Frisco, TX. PHOTOS: Courtesy MF1 Capital; Courtesy BayBridge Real Estate Capital;

Dallas-based Carbon Companies has secured a $138.3 million bridge loan to refinance its multifamily development in Frisco, Texas, Commercial Observer has learned.

MF1 Capital provided the loan for Carbon Companies’ The Links on PGA Parkway project 33 miles north of Downtown Dallas, according to BayBridge Real Estate Capital, which arranged the financing. 

SEE ALSO: Bravo Capital Refis Delaware Apartments With $44M HUD Loan

BayBridge arranged the transaction with a team led by Jay Miller, Spencer Miller, AJ Felberbaum, Gabe Stolar and Noah Rothman

The deal will refinance the first two phases of the project comprising 690 luxury apartments that opened in December 2021 and October 2023.

An additional 620 units are planned for the next two phases, for which Carbon is seeking construction financing for, according to BayBridge. 

Located at 15950 Paramount Way, the Links on PGA Parkway is a master-planned project next to walking trails and three miles from the golf association PGA of America’s national headquarters that opened two years ago. Community amenities include two swimming pools and fitness centers, a golf simulator and “complimentary” yoga classes, according to BayBridge. 

Spokespeople at MF1 Capital and Carbon Companies did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

AJ Felberbaum, Gabe Stolar, Jay Miller, Noah Rothman, Spencer Miller, BayBridge Real Estate Capital, Carbon Companies, MF1 Capital
Bravo Capital CEO Aaron Krawitz and The Residences at Rodney Square multifamily property in Wilimgton, Del.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Delaware

Bravo Capital Refis Delaware Apartments With $44M HUD Loan

By Andrew Coen
Mike Cleaver, managing director at at Emerald Creek Capital and 19501 NE 10th Avenue in North Miami Beach.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
Florida

Emerald Creek Capital Lends $32M on Miami Industrial Buy

By Andrew Coen
Modena Reserve at Kensington, a 135-unit community in Kensington, Md., north of Washington, D.C
Finance  ·  Refinance
Washington DC

Mesa West Provides $115M to Refi Senior Housing Hubs in Philly, D.C. Areas

By Brian Pascus