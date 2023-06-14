CRED iQ Expanding to New York 

Just over three years after its launch as a tech-focused commercial real estate data, analytics and valuation firm, CRED iQ is expanding into the epicenter of the capital markets.

Radnor, Pa.-based CRED iQ, which was founded in May 2020, is opening a Manhattan office this summer as part of its commitment to serve the New York marketplace, Commercial Observer has learned. The move coincides with the hire of former CompStak account executive Adam Krause as vice president of sales, who will lead the new Big Apple office.

Krause, a former CRE broker at Newmark and Colliers, arrives at CRED iQ after a three-year run at CompStak. He also previously spent two years as a paralegal at the law firm Boies Schiller & Flexner.

“When I first met Adam, I quickly realized he is a perfect fit for our team, and critical for our future,” Michael Haas, co-founder and CEO of CRED iQ, said in a statement. “Adam’s knowledge of CRE is inspiring and his passion for excellence is contagious. I am delighted to welcome Adam to our team and deepen our commitment to New York.”

The New York office Krause will spearhead adds to CRED iQ’s geographic footprint, which includes its Radnor headquarters in suburban Philadelphia and another location in Portland, Ore. It also plans to open offices in California and Texas.

Krause is reuniting at CRED iQ with its newly hired chief commercial officer, Chris Aronson, who previously held the same role at CompStak.

“Adam’s former colleagues, including me, will confirm that he is the ultimate team player and trusted adviser to his clients,” Aronson said in a statement. “His track record in building rock-solid partnerships is impeccable.”

CRED iQ supplies monthly data, analytics and valuation information for commercial mortgage-backed securities loans. It also tracks trends for debt supported by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, along with property data.

Last year was an active one for CRED iQ with the company forming a partnership in March 2022 with proptech startup Cherre to integrate its CRE data platforms.

“CRED iQ continues to establish itself as one of the most respected names in CRE data and analytics,” Krause said in a statement. “I am thrilled to be joining Chris, Mike and a fantastic team to build upon the incredible foundation that has already been set.”

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com