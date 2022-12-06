CRED iQ Taps eDiligence’s Chris Aronson as Chief Commercial Officer

CRED iQ has added veteran technology executive Chris Aronson as chief commercial officer as part of its ongoing expansion efforts, Commercial Observer can first report.

Aronson arrives at CRED iQ after serving as CEO for the past year at eDiligence, a CRE data and analytics firm. He also was previously chief commercial officer at CompStak and CEO of EDR, both CRE technology platforms.

“Chris is a world-class executive with a proven track record of launching and growing several data and tech businesses throughout his career, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with him,” Michael Haas, CRED iQ’s co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “Chris’ leadership and operational experience will be invaluable as we launch new products next year and continue servicing our growing enterprise customer base.”

As CEO of EDR, Aronson spearheaded CRE loan underwriting software and data for more than 1,000 lenders globally before eventually leading a sale of the business for $205 million.

Radnor, Pa.-based CRED iQ, which was founded in May 2020, supplies data, analytics and valuation for commercial mortgage-backed securities loans on a monthly basis. It also tracks trends for debt supported by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, along with property data.

The company has had a busy 2022 starting in March when it announced a partnership with fellow proptech startup Cherre to integrate its CRE data platforms. CRED iQ also tapped Jeff Kurtz as director of sales in September after he helped bring to market MountainSeed, a CRE adviser’s analytics platform.

“CRED iQ is the platform that the CRE world has been begging for,” Aronson said in a statement. “It is an honor to join this exceptional team as we enter an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation.”

