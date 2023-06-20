Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Arvut Home Care Expands to Harlem

By June 20, 2023 4:15 pm
75 West 125th Street Photo: Tri State Commercial Realty

Brooklyn-based Arvut Home Care, which provides round-the-clock care to elderly New Yorkers across the five boroughs, has taken office space on West 125th Street in Harlem.

The agency leased 6,000 square feet for 10 years on the second floor of 75 West 125th Street, according to brokers at Tri State Commercial Realty. Asking rent for the space was $45 a square foot.

Tri State’s Dov Bleich and Daniel Sharabi represented both the tenant and the owners, the Ohebshalom family. Bleich said in a statement that they were “happy that we’re able to bring more health care options to the local communities in need of these services.”

This will be Arvut’s second office in New York City, along with an outpost on Kings Highway in Gravesend, Brooklyn.

Carver Federal Savings Bank, which owned the building until it sold it to the Ohebshaloms’ Empire Management in 2018 for $19.5 million, occupies the ground floor. Lutheran Social Services of New York operates out of the third and fourth floors.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.

75 West 125th Street, Arvut Home Care, Carver Federal Savings Bank, Tri State Commercial Realty
