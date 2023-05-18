Design + Construction  ·  Construction
Washington DC

St. John Properties Begins Construction on Four Industrial Buildings in Dulles, Va.

By May 18, 2023 5:16 pm
reprints
From left to right, Ashburn district supervisor Mike Turner, Matt Holbrook, regional partner, for St. John Properties and Buddy Rizer, executive director of the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development. Photo: St. John Properties

St. John Properties is developing Phase I of Arcola Center, a 34-acre business community in Dulles, Va.

The Baltimore-based company has broken ground on the first four buildings, comprising 100,000 square feet of flex and R&D space, at the intersection of Loudoun County Parkway and Dulles West Boulevard. All buildings are spec development. 

SEE ALSO: Disney Cancels Massive Development, 2K Jobs Near Orlando Theme Park

In January, The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors granted final approval to the company for a zoning change of Arcola Center to switch from retail to more flex/office product. 

The four single-story buildings will range from 22,240 to 45,120 square feet and feature flexible suite sizes to cater to the real estate needs of professional services, tech firms, light manufacturing, retail-type uses, logistics companies, and a variety of other users, according to the developer.

“This area does not have enough of the flex/R&D product, which we are developing now, to support the local companies that need this type of building to operate and grow their business,” Matt Holbrook, a regional partner at St. John Properties, told Commercial Observer. “With the struggles of retail development over the past decade, from the rise of e-commerce to the fallout of bricks and mortar retail from the pandemic, the highest and best use for this property isn’t pure retail, but rather a business park with a mix of uses.” 

Loudoun County has more than 3 million square feet of flex and warehouse space, with a vacancy rate of under 1 percent, according to the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development.

Arcola Center is next to the Dulles Landing retail development and the future Shops at Arcola Center. The property is approximately five miles from Dulles International Airport, six miles from Tysons, and 30 miles from Downtown Washington, D.C. 

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

Arcola Center, Matt Holbrook, St. John Properties, The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors
Design + Construction  ·  Construction
Washington DC

Capital Area Food Bank’s Virginia Facility to Get Major Upgrade

By Keith Loria
Design + Construction  ·  Leases
New York City

Manhattan’s Gotham Cannabis Dispensary Goes for Luxury Vibe

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
Design + Construction  ·  Development
Florida

The Road Rolls On for Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road

By Jeff Ostrowski
Premium