Spanish Sports Retailer Pādel Nuestro Signs Wynwood Lease

A Spanish retailer specializing in padel, a tennis-like sport, will open its first U.S. store in Miami’s Wynwood district.

Pādel Nuestro signed a five-year deal for 3,000 square feet at 310-318 Northwest 25th Street. The retailer was represented by Ryan Tucker and Jeremy Modest of Ripco Real Estate, while Bernardita Banfi and Andres Nava of Metro 1 Commercial represented the landlord.

Pādel Nuestro is Spain’s largest purveyor of padel rackets, shoes and accessories. The sport is a mash-up of tennis and squash. Padel has the same scoring system as tennis, but the balls and rackets are unique to padel. The courts have walls, and balls can be played off the walls as in squash or racquetball. Overhand serves aren’t allowed in padel.

The new store is less than two miles from Wynwood Padel Club, which has eight courts, and Real Padel Miami. It will feature a demo area where enthusiasts can test gear.

“We are confident that being a first-to-market concept will allow Pādel Nuestro to create a strong brand identity here, being in the heart of an eclectic and fast-growing neighborhood like Wynwood,” Tucker said in a statement.

Pādel Nuestro sells gear made by such brands as Asics, Head and Adidas.

