Office Furniture Giant MillerKnoll Adds 15K SF to 251 Park Avenue South Footprint

Office furniture design firm MillerKnoll is growing its own digs, Commercial Observer has learned.

MillerKnoll signed a lease to add 15,331 square feet to its 44,000-square-foot office at 251 Park Avenue South, according to landlord The Feil Organization.

SEE ALSO: Government IT Contractor Dev Technology Expanding in Reston

The company moved into the building in 2016 and now adds the sixth and seventh floors to its footprint, which will now span roughly 60,000 square feet, according to the landlord, who did not disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease. Asking rent for Midtown South in the first quarter of 2023 averaged $77.25 per square foot, according to Transwestern.

“As a longtime partner and our largest tenant, we worked closely with the MillerKnoll team to strategically expand MillerKnoll’s growing footprint,” Andrew Wiener, head of commercial office leasing at Feil, said in a statement. “This deal is the latest sign of sustained leasing momentum throughout our portfolio, representing how the investments we make in our assets and tenants continues to create a lasting impact.”

Justin Royce of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal on behalf of MillerKnoll, while Feil was represented in-house by Wiener and Robert Fisher.

C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MillerKnoll is known for its assortment of brands centered around office furniture such as Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser and Design Within Reach. Famous designs it sells include the Eames lounge chair and Aeron office chair.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.