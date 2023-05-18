Manhattan’s Financial District will be home to one of the newest news organizations getting some media attention of its own.

The Messenger, a freshly launched digital news organization, has signed a 41,854-square-foot sublease with Orchard Technologies for the 25th floor at L&L Holding Company’s 195 Broadway, the New York Business Journal first reported.

Cushman & Wakefield — which brokered the deal for both sides — did not disclose the asking rent or length of the lease, but average asking rents for sublease space downtown were $48.87 per square foot in the first quarter of 2023, according to Newmark.

“The tenant was able to successfully execute on Orchard’s original long-term growth strategy at the property,” C&W’s Peter Trivelas, who represented the subtenant alongside Gary Ceder, said in a statement. “195 Broadway’s excellent location and unique amenities made it the perfect fit for the company, uniquely aligning with their business needs”

Laura Pomerantz, Ethan Silverstein and Theodora Livadiotis, also with C&W, brokered the deal on behalf of JAF Communications, the parent company of The Messenger.

The Messenger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news organization founded by former Hollywood Reporter owner Jimmy Finkelstein got its feet wet Monday by publishing an exclusive interview with former President Donald Trump which got a mixed reception. It got off the ground with about $50 million in investor funding, according to the New York Post.

