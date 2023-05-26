Major Food Group (MFG) has pulled out of a 10,000-square-foot lease at Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road, Commercial Observer has learned.

The hospitality powerhouse, led by Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi, and Jeff Zalaznick, had finalized a deal at the 1212 Lincoln mixed-use property two years ago. The location was set to house a Sadelle’s restaurant, a high-end Jewish deli concept, as well as a market, the three MFG partners told Eater in 2021.

Landlord Crescent Heights said the two had parted ways peacefully. “Parties mutually agreed to terminate the lease. We are great fans of MFG and wish them success in all their South Florida ventures,” a spokesperson for the company stated.

MFG had struggled with construction delays and adding a commercial kitchen because of permitting issues with the city, according to sources familiar with the company’s dealings.

Since January, Crescent Heights, which was founded by Russell Galbut, has stopped promoting the Sadelle’s outpost on the property’s Instagram account, and reference to it was removed from the property’s website in February, according to archived web pages.

The pullout marks a rare misstep for the New York-based restaurant group, which has rapidly expanded across South Florida, opening nine restaurants in the past two years. Carbone, the first restaurant to open, and Contessa, which opened last year, have become some of the hardest reservations to snag in Miami.

MFG’s expansion appears to be continuing. Nearly a year ago, the group inked a lease at the Mayfair in the Grove property around the corner from a Sadelle’s location.

Other tenants at 1212 Lincoln haven’t had as much trouble as MFG. SunLife Organics, a smoothie cafe from L.A. opened last year and a citizenM hotel at the property remains under construction.

Major Food Group did not respond to requests for comment.

