JLL Promotes Yao Morin to First Chief Technology Officer Role

JLL tapped its Chief Data Officer Yao Morin to serve as the brokerage’s first-ever chief technology officer and lead its tech development strategy worldwide, JLL announced Thursday.

Morin will oversee a group of data engineers and analysts within its proptech division, JLL Technologies, out of the firm’s San Francisco offices.

“I’m thrilled to be leading the charge as we optimize our teams to continue innovating and delivering best-in-class products,” Morin said in a statement. “We now have the most comprehensive, trustworthy and organized data in the commercial real estate space.”

Morin plans to prioritize rolling out proptech that reduces a building’s energy consumption and makes operating the building more sustainable.

Before joining JLL in 2020, Morin spent just under two years as ticketing platform StubHub’s chief data officer, according to her LinkedIn profile. Morin also served a four-year stint as financial software firm Intuit’s head of data science and machine learning, according to JLL.

Her lengthy resume, including obtaining a doctorate in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota, made her an ideal fit to “maximize” the value of JLL’s tech business, Yishai Lerner, co-CEO of JLL Technologies, said in a statement.

“Yao’s leadership and experience will bolster our organization and strengthen the alignment between product and data strategy, which is critical as commercial real estate evolves into a data-driven enterprise,” Lerner said.

