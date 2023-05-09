Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Growing Minds Day Care Takes Space in the Bronx

By May 9, 2023 10:13 am
reprints
2189 Arthur Avenue Image: Tri State

Growing Minds Youth Development, an operator of after-school programs, has inked a lease for its second location in the Bronx, according to its brokers.

The day care center signed a 12-year lease for 5,000 square feet on the ground floor of 2189 Arthur Avenue in the Belmont section of the Bronx, according to Tri State Commercial Realty’s Dov Bleich, who handled both sides of the deal with Daniel Sharabi. Asking rent was $32 per square foot.

Growing Minds expects to open in the next six months in the new, seven-story apartment building constructed by Skyward Development Group. The organization provides after-school care and summer camps for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade, along with daily pickups from local elementary schools. Its other location is at 2045 Story Avenue in Castle Hill.

Bleich said the transaction was “part of our continuous effort to bring tenancies to the Bronx that will serve the local communities, including educational and medical facilities.”

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.

